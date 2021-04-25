Christene Cook
VAN — A memorial service will be held for Christene Cook at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home.
Archie Christene Heard Cook was born July 14, 1927 in Ben Wheeler, Texas to the late Jessie Holland Heard and Archie Mae Faulk Heard. She had been a resident of the Van area all of her life, and was a member of Van United Methodist Church. Christene opened Baynes Dry Goods in 1960, and sold clothing for about 15 years.
Mrs. Cook passed away at the age of 93 on April 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bayne Cook; son, Bill Cook; and sister, Bobbye Moore.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Cook of Van; son and daughter-in-law, Rickey & Carmen Cook of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Casey Cook (Tracey Fife), Ryan Cook, Destiny Westbrooke (Brad), Nicholas Nipp, and Teri Hodges (Chad); and great-grandchildren, Juston Hart, Elizabeth Williams, Alison Hart, Rylee Tylee, Peyton Nipp, Madeline Hodges, Whitten Hodges, Brecken Westbrooke, Jett Westbrooke, Saige Westbrooke, and Cruz Westbrooke.
