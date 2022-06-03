Chris Pate
WINONA — Chris Pate was a beloved husband and father and a friend to all he encountered. He loved his farm and animals, but more than anything, his family. To Chris his family included more than just his wife and children - he treated all who walked in his door as his own. He loved having his people around. He was always excited to see you and served as a role model and mentor for his children and many other men and women. He had a servant’s heart and lived his life putting other people before himself. A devoted father and avid outdoors-man, Chris loved to hunt and fish and he could fix anything. He took a lot of pride in the renovations and upkeep of the farm.
Meridith Christopher Pate was born on July 10th, 1973 in Athens to Reba Hampton Redding and Leroy Pate. Chris passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. On October 24th, 1997, he married Jennifer, his sweetheart of almost 25 years, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Jennifer says he was then and still is to this day, “the nicest person she has ever met.” Together they had three children, Morgan, Jasmine, and Maddie.
Chris is survived by his wife, Jennifer; son, Morgan and daughter-in-law, Victoria; daughter Jasmine and honorary son, Kele Leachman; and daughter, Maddie; parents, Reba Redding and Leroy Pate; in-laws Greg and Brenda Haines; brothers, Stephen Douglas Pate, Nathaniel Deron Pate, and Harold Ray (Jay) Tarkington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter Lee Hampton and Rena B Hampton; brother-in-law, Stephen Haines; and niece, Karrie Pate.
Visitation will be at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022. Service will be at South Spring Baptist Church, Tyler on Saturday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Athens.