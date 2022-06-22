Chris Daniel Norris
HIDEAWAY — Funeral services for Chris Daniel Norris, age 61 of Hideaway, TX will be held at 10:30 am Thursday June 23, 2022 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, TX with Dr. Dan W. Cozart officiating. Interment will follow at Cathedral In the Pines Cemetery in Tyler.
Chris passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on June 19, 2022.
Chris Daniel Norris was born May 16, 1961 to Coy and Betty Norris in Anderson, Indiana. He graduated from Pendleton Heights High School in 1979. Chris started working for Tabor Roofing Company in 1978 eventually relocating to San Antonio, TX to help pursue growth in the South, where he eventually settled in Tyler, TX. Chris married Melissa Kirgan and began his journey starting and raising a family. He became the proud father of Nicholas “Nic” Norris in 1992 and three children Joe Bob Terry, Ashley Anne Wallace and Jon Tom Terry. He spent loving time with each of them raising, teaching and sharing in his interests, hobbies and eventually employing them all. Chris was a proud business owner of All Pro Services in Tyler, TX founded in 1991, where he played an active and involved role until the end of his life. Chris was a Christian and member of Grace Baptist Church in Tyler, TX and enjoyed sitting under Dr. Dan Cozart’s teachings for many years. Chris enjoyed making and sharing memories with his family such as four-wheeling, boating, hunting, motorcycle riding, golfing, collecting stereo equipment/ records and “tinkering” on hobby projects.
Chris is preceded in death by his Father Coy Norris, Mother Betty Scott and Son Nicholas “Nic” Norris. Chris is survived by his Father Carl Scott of Anderson, IN; Sister Robin Norris of Pendleton, IN; Son Joe Bob Terry and wife Kim Terry of Lindale, TX; Daughter Ashley Wallace and husband Ken Wallace of Hideaway, TX; Son Jon Tom Terry and wife Mallory Terry of Hideaway, TX; Grandchildren Whitney Wallace, Mckinleigh Evans, Taegan Terry, Cannon Terry, Kenzie Wallace, Holden Evans, Kennedy Terry, McCoy Terry, Clate Terry and many past and current employees that he cared for dearly.
Serving as pallbearers: Curt Adkisson, Neal Kirby Hargis, Taegan Terry, Cannon Terry, Holden Evans, Efroin Martinez and Garrett Holland. Honorary Pallbearers will be McCoy Terry, Clate Terry & Charlie Smith.
Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on June 22, 2022 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
Special thanks to all of the staff at Hospice of East Texas, especially Dr. Becker, Julie, Kaci and Nancy.