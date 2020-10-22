Choice Wayne Humphries

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Choice went home to be with the Lord on October 16, 2020 in Tyler following a brief illness.
Choice was born on January 1, 1941 in Dalby Springs, Texas to Charlie and Norma Humphries.
Choice was an educator for nearly 4 decades with Tyler ISD and Chapel Hill ISD. Following his retirement in education, he was a Smith County Deputy Sheriff ending his career as the Director of the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program.
Choice was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Norma Humphries.
Choice is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Kay (Lamb) Humphries, daughter, Jennifer Gray (Brian), son, Chad Humphries (Susie), grandchildren Hope Gray and Joshua Gray, step-grandchildren, Kaylee Whitten, DeAnna Tumulak, Richardson Tumulak and Seth Tumulak, and two step-great grandchildren, Amaryllis Tumulak and Ryan Tumulak.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Humphries, David Limmer, Bob Jackson, Kenny Graham, Jimmie Whittle, Bobby Milam and Morgan Nelson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sgt. Richardson Tumulak, USMC and Recruit Joshua P. Gray, USMC.
Visitation is scheduled from 6pm - 8pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Southern Oaks Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out Program.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.