Chester Thomas Craig
TYLER — Funeral services for Chester Craig, 85, of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Rock Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Danny Bristow officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Craig passed away February 6, 2021 in Tyler.
Chester Thomas Craig was born July 26, 1935 in Brownsboro, Texas, the son of William Price Craig and Pearl Ethel (Wheeler) Craig. He was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church and worked as a supervisor for Kelly Springfield from 1962 until his retirement in 1993. Chester was one of the founding members of the Brownsboro Little Dribblers’ Basketball and during his free time enjoyed golfing, dancing, singing and traveling. He was a man of great character who not only loved his family but showed love and compassion to others.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wilmer Dean Craig and sister, Celestean Craig Landers.
Survivors include wife, Jean Craig of Tyler; children, Jimmy Craig of Chandler, Danny Craig of Murchison, Cindy Arthur and husband Tim of Chandler, Steven Craig and wife Cathy of Athens; step children, Dwayne West of Longview, Susan McAdam and husband Bobby of Chandler; brother, Travis Craig and wife Linda of Pampa; grandchildren, Natalie Turner and husband Edward, Mark Craig and wife Raquel, Cody Craig, Chad Craig and wife Amber, Rusty Herrington and wife Diana, Casey Herrington and wife Sandra, Kaleigh Arthur Davis and husband Jake, Rocky Green and wife Larra, Candace Pierce and husband Snapper, Dustin Craig and wife Courtney; step grandchildren, David West and wife Jessica, Josh McAdam, Jason McAdam; 24 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Craig, Chad Craig, Rusty Herrington, Casey Herrington, Dustin Craig, Rocky Green, Edward Turner, Snapper Pierce, Jake Davis and Mark Craig.
Honorary pallbearers will be his former classmates, Max Kidd, Bobby Blaylock, Wayne Smith, Dewayne Tedford, Leroy Chambers, Cheston Edwards, Jerry Johns and Troyce Jordan.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 1-2:30 p.m. prior to the service at Rock Hill Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Drive, Tyler, Texas 75701, or the Rock Hill Cemetery Fund, 10276 CR 3405, Brownsboro, Texas 75756.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
