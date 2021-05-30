Cheryl V. Berryhill
LINDALE, TEXAS — Cheryl V. Berryhill, age 70 of Lindale, Texas, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at her home in Lindale. She was born May 11, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Edward Hugh and Betty Jo (Smith) Phillips. Cheryl was living in Houston when she met the love of her life, her soulmate and best friend Marshall. They married in 1969 and moved to make Lindale their home in 1977. During her 30+ year career as a registered nurse she served countless people and her positive impact continues to this day. A diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer brings with it fear and uncertainty, but when it came in 2013 her faith and her family kept her spirits high. She still had a lot of living left to do and she made the most of every moment she had. The past 8 years were a testament to her courage and strength. She kicked cancer’s ass for over 10 years! She was preceded in death by her sisters Charlene Stauffer and RoseAnn Hambrick and brother Stephen Phillips. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 52 years, Marshall Berryhill of Lindale; children, Jennifer Farren and her husband, Joe of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Jason Berryhill of Dallas, Texas, and Julie Berryhill of Lindale; sister, Gail Wisniski and her husband, John of Katy, Texas; grandchildren Drew Farren and Adam Farren of Highlands Ranch, Mikayla Berryhill and Brendan Berryhill of Lindale; and numerous nieces and nephews. Beloved wife, cherished mother, adored MeeMaw, treasured friend, compassionate caregiver - we will miss you more than words can say! A memorial gathering will be held Friday, June 11th from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Pickers Pavilion in Lindale. The family will be speaking around 5:00pm. This is an “open house” event where guests can come and go as their schedule allows. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if you are so moved, you make a donation supporting the fight against breast cancer to honor her memory. Cheryl Berryhill Memorial Donation Page http://www.info-komen.org/site/TR/DIYFundraising/HeadquartersSite?px=25138163&pg=personal&fr_id=8591