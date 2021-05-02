Cheryl Lorraine Michels
HIDEAWAY — Funeral services for Cheryl Michels, 78, of Hideaway, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home in Chandler with her son, John Jackson officiating. Interment will follow at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Michels passed away April 29, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.
Cheryl Lorraine (Hearn) Michels was born April 15, 1943 in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of William Hearn and Elizabeth Hearn. She loved Jesus, her family, her friends and Elvis. Cheryl adored her husband Gary Michels and often spoke of how these past years with him were the best of her life. She had a special bond with her best friend Genny Bolsenga and loved shopping, having lunch and going to the movies together. Cheryl also loved dancing with her husband, brothers and friends to oldies and gospel music. She spent most of her life to the service and care of others as an Activity Director to the elderly for 33 years. Cheryl even won an award for Best Activity Director for the State of Texas and was always selflessly giving of her time. She had a passion for gardening and prayer. It wasn’t unusual to find prayer lists in her handwriting scattered throughout the house on paper, envelopes, napkins, cards or anything she could find. She prayed constantly for others and her one hope was that everyone would find and accept a relationship with Jesus Christ. Cheryl will be missed and forever loved in the hearts of those who knew her.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Judy Benner, Alan Hearn, Don Wise; and sons, Mark Jackson and Luke Garrison.
She is survived by her loving husband; siblings, Phil Hearn, Mel Hearn, Mary Lou Rogers; children, John Jackson and wife Fusae, Lorrie Fox and husband Terry, Cheryl Hope and husband Jacob, Nyla Capeheart and husband Darren; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Garrison and step-sons Tim Michels and wife Patti, and Scott Michels and wife Rhonda.. She cherished her grandchildren, Eve Jackson, Sean Jackson, Maya Nguyen, Aaron Jackson, Sarah Jackson, Yusuke Jackson, Tony Fox, Eric Fox, Courtney Walthall, Tara Fox, Justyn Booth, Ryan Jackson, Leslie Jackson, Dylan Jackson, Destiny Garrison, Seth Garrison, Nathan Lueras, Allanee Hope, Genesis Capeheart, Easter Capeheart, Noel Capeheart, Fisher Capeheart and Sparrow Capeheart, as well as her many great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Darren Capeheart, Fisher Capeheart, Terry Fox, Seth Garrison, Jacob Hope, Aaron Jackson, Sean Jackson, Yusuke Jackson, Nathan Lueras, and Mark Walthall.
A visitation will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
1 killed in three-car wreck in Tyler
-
Hene, McKellar, Westbrook win Tyler City Council races
-
Bill seeking to remove permit requirement for carrying handguns advances to Texas Senate floor
-
ROLLING WITH THE PUNCHES: Legendary boxing gym sets sights on 81st annual East Texas Golden Gloves Tournament
-
NFL: Tyler's Braylon Jones signs with Cowboys