Cheryl Ann Simmons
TYLER — Services for Cheryl Ann Taylor Simmons, 65, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, August 12th, at 2:00 pm at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home with Jonathan Lilley officiating.
Cheryl passed away at home on Thursday, August 5th, after a short but fierce battle with cancer.
Cheryl was born September 8th, 1955 in Tyler to Glen and Virginia Taylor.
Cheryl attended John Tyler High School. She married Kenneth Wayne Simmons in 1972. For more than 30 years, she worked in accounts payable/receivable at Alert Recovery, followed by 13 years with Walmart. She was most proud of being the best GiGi and Aunt in the world, and will be remembered by all who loved her as a loving, fun, sassy, spunky, and kind soul who would do anything for those she loved.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Simmons; her father, Glen Taylor and her sister, Donna Tannery.
Cheryl is survived by her mother, Virginia Taylor; daughters, Christy Simmons (fiancée, Andrea) and Shana Christian (special friend, Stacy) all of Tyler; brothers, Terry Taylor (Tammy) of Brownsboro and Brad Taylor (Melissa) of Bullard; granddaughter, Aubrey Christian and beloved niece, Sheridan Taylor. Also surviving are nieces, Cassi Clarke, Ashley Mayes and Brittney Alsobrook; nephews, Michael Tannery and Hunter Taylor; numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins and countless other family & friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Glen Golden, Ronnie Golden, Randy Ward, Tim Ward, Tony Ward, and Zander Johnson.
The family would like to thank Stephanie Weisinger, Sarah Hamilton, Shane Barnes, Kim Williams, and Jonathan Lilley with Caring Hearts Hospice for the love and care they provided to Cheryl.
Visitation is scheduled from 6 - 8 pm on Wednesday, August 11th at Burks-Walker-Tippit.
If desired, memorials may be made to Caring Hearts Hospice or Pets Fur People.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.