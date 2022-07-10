Cherilyn Richards
KANSAS CITY — Cherilyn Richards, 73, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Tyler, Texas, peacefully fell asleep in death on Thursday June 16th, 2022. She is survived by her three daughters, Sue Ireland (husband Kevin Ireland) of Austin, Texas, Stacey Walker (husband Jerome Walker) of Pleasant Valley, Missouri and Karen Overstreet of Kansas City, Missouri; four grandchildren Alyssa Roxanne Wright (husband Thomas Butler), Dylan Wright, Allison Walker and Abigail Walker; cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as her dog Buster and her cat Peaches.
A visitation and memorial service will be held on July 16, 2022 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 5120 NW Old Pike Road, Gladstone, MO 64118. The visitation will begin at 2:00pm with the memorial service immediately following at 3:00pm.
Please share your memories and sign our guestbook at https://everloved.com/life-of/cherilyn-richards/
