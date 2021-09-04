Cheney Carter
MIXON — A funeral service for Cheney Carter, age 55, of Mixon, is scheduled at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Bro. Joe Ballard will officiate.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Cheney passed away on September 1, 2021. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia on February 1, 1966 to Caswell and Elena (Pagan) Carter. He was the owner of his own construction company and was a builder of all things. Cheney enjoyed playing chess and eating steak at all the local places. Mr. Carter was a lover of all music and spoiling his wife.
He was preceded in death by her parents; and grandmother, Hazel Brown.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 20 years, Karen Carter of Mixon; children, Jasper Carter and wife Cheyenne of Lindale, Dustin Massey of Troup, Darren Massey of Troup, Jenna Carter and husband Ashton of Whitehouse, Samantha Massey of Troup; and lifelong friends, Jay Malone and Roy Koerbel. His siblings are Devlin Carter and wife Sandra of New York, Shane Carter of Tyler, Letha Griffiths and husband Michael of Tyler, and Margarita Ferguson and husband David of Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren Libby Massey, Gia Carter and Cade Walker; and numerous nieces and nephews.