Charlotte Smith

Charlotte Ann Peden Smith was born July 20, 1935 in the Pruitt Community, where she lived most of her life. She had been a resident of Tyler for three years. She was a member of Pruitt Baptist Church, and an Eastern Star. She was a talented artist, and loved to paint. She was also a musician. She started playing the oboe for the Vandal Band and the TJC Apache Band. She also played the piano and the autoharp.
In the 1960’s Charlotte worked for R.L. Davis Manufacturing Company where she drew and designed clothing for the company. Charlotte loved the artistic aspect of the job. When moving into Van she took jobs at Doctor’s offices in bookkeeping and later became the Activity Director after attending school for that position, at the Van Care Center. She was able to use her talents and wit and loved the job very much. Encouragement was part of her life story. She dealt it out like candy. She involved many churches, Sunday School classes and choirs to join in giving the patients a community wide joyful experience. It was a joy to see how she inspired the patients and their response to her.
Mrs. Smith passed away at the age of 85 on November 21, 2020 in Chandler. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Peden and Lubie Palmer Peden.
Charlotte always enjoyed family gatherings on holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, 4th of July and any time there was an excuse to get together with family she was up for it. Charlotte loved family.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Grady Smith of Tyler; children, Bob Washmon (Debbie) of Tyler, Cindy Porterfield (Michael) of Clear Lake, and Cheree Rule (Steve) of Utah; step-children, Mark Smith (Angela) of Arlington, Steve Smith (Vinnie) of Dallas, and Adrian Smith (Krystal) of Minnesota; sister and brother, Judy Taylor and Johnny Peden; grandchildren, Emily Mills (Brett), Amy Freeman (Michael), Wade Washmon (Ashley), Houston Porterfield, Austin Porterfield (Paulette), Tyler Porterfield, Courtney Colligan, Whitney Eck (Brian), Madison Smith, Hank Smith, Georgia Smith, Tyler Smith, Tony Smith, and Derrick Smith; numerous step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Wade Washmon and Michael Freeman of Tyler, Brett Mills of Waco, John Andrew Peden of Van, Mark Smith of Arlington, and Steve Smith of Dallas.
If desired, memorials may be made to the activity fund of Chandler Nursing Center or The Hospice of East Texas.
We are sad for our loss but knowing that she had a strong Christian faith and belief in God and Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, we know one day we will see them again for another reunion. Sweet wife, Sweet Mom, Sweet Sister, Sweet Momma Cha, Sweet cousin, Sweet friend, we will truly miss you dearly and we thank you for the many precious memories.