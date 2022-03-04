Charlotte Parks
BEN WHEELER — Services for Charlotte Parks will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Hilliard Funeral Home with Dr. Shelby Davidson officiating. Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m. before the service. She will be laid to rest at Haven of Memories Cemetery, Canton.
Charlotte Ann Swepston Parks was born July 29, 1932 in Dallas. She had been a resident of Ben Wheeler since 1980. Charlotte was a very involved, political, civil-minded woman. She served as the State of Texas ombudsman, MADD board member, CASA representative, CPS board, President of the board of RPM Water Supply, belonged to Telephone Pioneers of America, Texas Silver Haired Legislature (25 years), and was still serving on the East Texas Council of Governments until her last day. She worked for DPS in Dallas, retired from both AT&T/Southwestern Bell and Walmart, and also worked for the Better Business Bureau. She was also a member of David Wade’s cooking team and recognized by the State Fair of Texas in Dallas for receiving the most ribbons of any cooking participant.
Charlotte passed away at the age of 89 on March 1, 2022 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Parks; daughter, Teena Mumphrey; sister, Peggy Carnes; and parents, Herschel Charlie Swepston and Cleo Alma Vance Swepston.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Mary & Tim Thompson of Red Springs; son and daughter-in-law, David & Bunny Savage of Grand Saline; grandchildren, Cheryl, Ashley, John David, Brooke, Emily, Dixie, Kelsey, Haley, Mikey, and Cymone; and great-grandchildren, Celeste, Ben, Joey, Courtney, Cody, Charlie, Cadence, Cashlynn, Asher, Azren, Ariel, Isaiah, Annaliah, Stetson, Tobias, Trae, Corbin, Calvin, Maddie, a brand new baby boy and one baby girl on the way.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any food bank or Meals on Wheels to help seniors.