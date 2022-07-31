Charlotte Mathis Hopkins
TYLER — Graveside services for Charlotte Darlene Hopkins, 83, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday August 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler with Dwight Sowle officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Charlotte passed away in the loving presence of her family Thursday, July 28, 2022 in Tyler. She was born June 8, 1939 in Vinita, OK to Arthur J Mathis and Darlene McLaughlin Mathis.
She was also affectionately nicknamed “Saucy” by her siblings and later referred to as “Grandma Saucy” by her grandchildren. She was a member of West Erwin Church of Christ, loved to oil paint, and take care of her family. Food was her love language, and she loved every chance to have family gatherings with lots of homemade goodies. Her humor and laughter will be greatly missed.
Charlotte was married to Jessie Hopkins on July 19, 1957, who preceded her in death on June 26, 2020.
She is survived by her loving family including daughter, Shelli Hopkins Garrett and husband, Carl Garrett of Tyler, TX; son, Todd Hopkins and wife, Jennifer Rogers Hopkins of Murchison, TX; sisters, Barbara Williamson of Plano, TX and Cheryl Russell of Inola, OK; and brother, Gene Mathis of Chelsea, OK. Her grandchildren include Chelsea Garrett Rogers and husband, Travis Rogers of Pine Junction, CO; Meleah Garrett Tash and husband, Justin Tash of Winter Garden, FL; Collene Garrett Shastid and husband, Spencer Shastid of Tyler, TX; Jess Hopkins and Billy Hopkins of Murchison, TX. She also had three wonderful great-grandchildren, Jasper Rogers, Arlo Rogers and Lee Shastid and one more on the way, Katilette Shastid.