Charlotte Manoy McCowan
DALLAS — Funeral service for Mr. Charlotte Manoy McCowan, 65, Dallas, will be 1:00pm, Sunday at Higher Heights Community Church with Dr. Rev. Donald E. Smith, Jr., eulogist. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery, Chandler, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mrs. McCowan transitioned January 14, 2021 in Dallas. She was born April 7, 1955 in Chandler.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.