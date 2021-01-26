Charlotte L. Calhoun
TYLER — A Private graveside service for Charlotte Louise Calhoun is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, 2021 11:00 am in Rose Lawn Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Charlotte Louise Calhoun was born May 1st, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois the only child of Clem Kirk and Marie Hudson Kirk. She passed away on January 22nd, 2021, at the UT Health North Hospital in Tyler.
Charlotte’s family migrated to Chicago from Yazoo City, MS. She met the love of life Aquilla, shortly after his return as a decorated World War II veteran.
She worked for the City of Chicago and moved to Cook County Government, where she spent over 35 years. She was a precinct captain to about 500 voters in her community. She knew them all and ensured the neighborhood received government services. Charlotte retired as the Senior Supervisor of the Cook County Illinois Traffic Court. Charlotte and Aquilla settled in Tyler to be closer to family.
A devout Catholic, Charlotte is with God. She leaves her husband of 72 years Aquilla Calhoun, Jr., sons Kirk (wife Jeanette) and Anthony (wife-Erika), three grandchildren Kenneth (wife-Aranita), Kara, Ryan, and many friends she acquired in Chicago and Tyler. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Charlotte and Aquilla Calhoun Scholarship Fund at the UT Health Science Center Tyler.
