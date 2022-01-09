Charlotte Brown Herford
TYLER — Charlotte Brown Herford was born on a sunny day in Los Angeles on July 23, 1955, which, coincidentally, is the same day Disneyland opened. A huge Kevin Costner fan, she delighted in sharing the fact that he was born in the same hospital just six months before her. She adored him and his work.
Charlotte, “Char,” loved her life, family, friends, lake house, pups, and her wind chimes. Nature, gardening, and birdwatching were some of the things that brought her the most joy. We are grateful she lived the last ten years of her life at her treasured lake house.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Gordon Brown, and her Granny Ollie McGowan.
Char is survived by her beloved sister and brother-in-law Debbie Lockard and Phil Sarti; a daughter, Stacy Watson and her husband Tom; a daughter, Lauren Tarleton and her husband Austin; Char’s four grandsons, Eli Mitchell , Liam James Tarleton, Paydon Lane and Caleb James. Those boys loved their ‘G’ dearly and they will greatly miss her. A stepson, Charles Herford and his wife Holly; Char’s step-grandchildren, Matthew Watson, Caindon Stewart; step-granddaughter, Brieanna Payen; step-granddaughter, Isabella Gray; her former husband and close friend, Ernest; cousin, Art Favinger; nephew, Doug Lockard and her lifetime best friends, Sharon Aussicker, Debbie Chachere and Jamie Sisson.
Charlotte took her last breath on January 2, 2022. She received the best of pulmonary care at UT Health-Tyler. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who helped her so much throughout her final journey.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the East Texas Food Bank, or an animal shelter of your choice. There was never a fur baby Charlotte did not want to rescue and love.
In the hard days ahead, we will find comfort in our faith, look for the cardinals, enjoy nature, listen to The Beatles, diffuse essential oils and remember all things ‘Char’. She would tell us as she often did, “This too shall pass,” and “It is what it is.”
Char, until we meet again, we will keep your memory alive and close to our hearts and souls.
“It Is Well With My Soul”
When peace like a river, attendeth my way,
When sorrows like sea billows roll
Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say
It is well, it is well, with my soul
It is well
With my soul
It is well, it is well with my soul
Psalms 46:1-3
1God is our refuge and strength,
an ever-present help in trouble.
2 Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way
and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea,
3 though its waters roar and foam
and the mountains quake with their surging.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January 15th, 2022 @ 10:30am To honor Char’s eclectic style, colorful attire is recommended. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.