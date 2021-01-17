Charlie Wintters
Charlie Wintters
TYLER — Charles Everett “Charlie” Wintters was born October 13, 1944 in California. He had been a lifelong resident of Tyler, and owned Wintters Paint & Body.
Mr. Wintters passed away at the age of 76 on January 14, 2021 in Palestine. He was preceded in death by his father, E. W. Wintters; mother, Ethel Lee Batchelor; twin sister, Charleta Wintters; and daughter, Katie Leann Wintters.
Survivors include his three children, Charles Wesley Wintters, Charletta Wintters-Gregory, and Kimi Wintters; brother, Bobby Glynn Wintters; and sister, Barbara Lynn Mangrum.

Recommended For You


Tags