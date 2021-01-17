Charlie Wintters
TYLER — Charles Everett “Charlie” Wintters was born October 13, 1944 in California. He had been a lifelong resident of Tyler, and owned Wintters Paint & Body.
Mr. Wintters passed away at the age of 76 on January 14, 2021 in Palestine. He was preceded in death by his father, E. W. Wintters; mother, Ethel Lee Batchelor; twin sister, Charleta Wintters; and daughter, Katie Leann Wintters.
Survivors include his three children, Charles Wesley Wintters, Charletta Wintters-Gregory, and Kimi Wintters; brother, Bobby Glynn Wintters; and sister, Barbara Lynn Mangrum.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
