Charlie Ray Miller
EDOM — Services for Charlie Ray Miller, 75, of Edom, will be 2 pm Friday, April 16, 2021, at Eubank Funeral Home in Canton with Bro. Larry Shackelford officiating. Burial will be in Edom Cemetery.
Mr. Miller passed away at his home on April 12, 2021. He was born January 25, 1946 in Edom to Olen Sylvester and Bessie Mae Shinn Miller.
Charlie was a Jet Engine Mechanic working mainly on C-130 aircraft while serving in the USAF. He was stationed in Vietnam and the Philippines in the late 1960’s to mid 1970. He then worked as an electrician and began his career in Tyler Pipe. He worked two years at the Medical Center before taking a position with Goodyear Tire Company. He retired on May 1, 2010 with 31 years.
Mr. Miller is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: David, Melvin and Kenneth Miller; and sister, Betty Taylor.
Charlie is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lorelyn and Jeremy Burleson; grandchildren: David Miller Burleson and Natalie Miller Burleson; brothers, Olen “Scooter” Miller and his wife, Sandy, and Rusty Miller and his wife, Teresa; nieces and nephews: Darren and Belinda Miller, Deanna Miller, David Miller, Jr., Andy Long and Keaton Miller; great-nieces and nephews: Avery Miller, Chance Patterson and Atticus Long; and great-great-nephew, Jaxon Patterson.
Pallbearers will be Elmer Joe McLean, Darren Miller, Chris Drewry, Jimmy Bills, Trey Miller and Dan Thompson.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Lindale ISD speaks out on 'George Floyd-type' video and student graduating
-
Tyler ISD middle school student hospitalized after participating in social media challenge
-
Wills Point man accused of killing his mother, her dog charged with murder
-
Haunted Rooms America investigates Palestine museum for paranormal activity
-
Tyler storm response: 'Our people are freezing and they're going to die'