Charles Robert Howes, Jr.
TYLER — Charles Robert Howes, Jr. passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the age of 71, surrounded by loved ones. Charles was born in Henderson on July 22, 1951, to Charles and Mary Anderson Howes. Charles was a graduate of John Tyler High School and attended Tyler Junior College and The University of Texas at Tyler. He married his wife Susan Kay Finley on May 14, 1973. Charles was the owner of Howco Construction, a construction company that specialized in commercial and high-end residential.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents and sister Diana Brown of Houston. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan; daughters Heather Newman and her husband Adam of Austin; Carrie Slaughter and husband Joe of Tyler; Jessica Featherston and husband David of Tyler; son Charles Howes, III (Trey) of Tyler; sister Susan Heide and husband Darryl of Highland, California, brothers-in-law David Finley and wife Hollie of Colleyville; Craig Finley and wife Jan of Waco; granddaughter Ashlyn Slaughter of Tyler; grandson Maxwell Newman of Austin; as well as eight nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to Flint Baptist Church, Organization for Autism Research, or American Heart Association.