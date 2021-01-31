Charles Ramon Arnold
HOWE, IN — Charles Ramon Arnold, 87, of Howe, IN died at his residence on January 23, 2021. Mr. Arnold was born on May 29, 1933, in Ethel, TX to Austin Texas and Opal Mabron (Self) Arnold. Growing up in Sherman, TX, he was a 1955 Texas A & M University graduate earning a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. While at Texas A & M, he was part of the ROTC, was a vocalist with Aggieland Orchestra, in the Singing Cadets, and played football. After graduating, he began his career as an engineer working for Spencer J. Buchanan in Bryan, TX, as a City Engineer for the cities of Marshall, TX and Tyler, TX. He continued his engineering career for Howe Baker Engineers in Tyler, TX, and the City of Houston, TX. In 1991, he moved to Washington, DC and began working as a manager for the Department of Energy. While living in Tyler, TX, he was a member of both the Tyler Civic Theatre and Civic Chorale and he also sang in the choir of the First Presbyterian Church. In 2000, after retiring from the Department of Energy, he moved to Howe, IN. He was active for many years with the St. Joseph County, MI Conservation Club and the Elkhart, IN Civic Theatre. He had also been a member of the National Rifle Association Golden Eagle; and was an Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of America. On May 3, 1958, in College Station, TX he married Patricia Jean Granberry. Mrs. Arnold preceded him in death on May 6, 1993. He then married Christine (Lie) Tucci on January 1, 1996, in Islamorada, FL; Mrs. Arnold survives in Howe, IN. Also surviving are his children, Patricia Ann (Arnold) Boyd and her husband Michael Thomas Boyd, of Fairfield, CT, and Jonathan Key Arnold and his partner, Stephen Barry Soba, both of New York City, NY and West Cornwall, CT; and a grandson, Henry Copeland Boyd of Brooklyn, NY. Preceding Charles in death, along with his first wife, was his father, Austin Texas Arnold; his mother, Opal Mabron Arnold Sprowl; his stepfather, JT Sprowl; and a son, Matthew Key Arnold. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services held and cremation will take place. Mr. Arnold’s ashes will be buried at a later date at the Aggie Field of Honor at Texas A & M University in College Station, TX. Memorials may be directed to the Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption, PO Box 95, Howe, IN 46746. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
