Charles O Stine
JACKSONVILLE — Funeral services for Mr. Charles O. Stine of Jacksonville are scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021 11:00 am at The Legacy Event Center, Jacksonville with Bro. Loyce Taylor officiating. Interment will be held in Resthaven Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, Tyler.
Charles O Stine was born August 23, 1939 to Asa Stine and Lola Bell Hightower Stine. He was the oldest of nine children. He graduated from Jackson High School around 1957. He joined the Peace Corp and later attended Texas College earning a bachelors degree in Chemistry. He began his teaching career in Gilmer Texas.
In 1965 he married Joyce Taylor and they had three children, Chris, Shannon and Carissa. Joyce preceded him in death in 1994.
As an entrepreneur, Charles was the owner and founder of several businesses. He was very wise and strategic when it came to business. Throughout his lifetime, Charles held many leadership positions. He was a director of the Boy Scouts of America and also managed the Small Business Administration (SBA) office in Tyler.
Charles was a believer in Jehovah God and Jesus Christ which was exemplified in the way he cared for his family.
Others preceding him in death are parents, Asa and Lola Bell Stine, sisters Lena Frances Stine and Kathryn Stine Taylor.
Charles leaves behind a remarkable legacy that includes his children: Chris Stine, Shannon Stine (Elena), Carissa Stine Horn (Carlos); several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sisters Gloria Mumphrey, Sandra Wynn and Selena Stine, daughter- in-law Mary Stine. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public viewing at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Friday, 1:00-8:00 pm. Mask and social distancing required.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Historic figures in Tyler history found in abandoned Black cemetery
-
Feds to send $2.5 billion in food stamps to Texas families, up to $1,200 per child
-
Jack Elementary alumni honor student who passed away during first ever senior walk
-
RISE Academy graduates of Tyler ISD were an 'inspiration'
-
Thousands Flock To Fort Worth For Le-Vel's Annual Conference