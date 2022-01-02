Charles McCaffree
VAN — Charles Mason McCaffree, Jr. passed away on December 25, 2021 at the age of 80 at his home in Van. He was born in Grand Saline, Texas on August 23, 1941 to Charles Mason McCaffree, Sr. and Verlie Mae Stewart McCaffree of Van. Charles grew up in Van and graduated from Van High School in 1959. He graduated from the University of North Texas in Denton with his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Charles met the love of his life, Phyllis Mullenax, in Denton while she was attending Texas Woman’s University. They were married December 27, 1963 in Mulberry, Florida. They have two sons: Clint McCaffree (wife Tracey) of Prosper, Texas and Clay McCaffree (wife Karen) of Stonewall, Louisiana.
Charles was a lifelong Van Vandal. Mr. Mac and Mrs. Mac returned to teach in Van from 1966-2001. After retirement, Mr. Mac served on the school board for 14 years, including a period as board president. He was inducted into the Van ISD Faculty and Staff Hall of Fame in 2019 and was a 2018 recipient of the Van Education Foundation Distinguished Alumnus Award. He was also a recipient of the East Texas Technology Students Association Lifetime Achievement Award.
Charles was a lifetime member of Van United Methodist Church and served in numerous capacities during his life. He was also active in the Masonic Lodge as a Master Mason for over 50 years and joined both the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and the York Rite of Freemasonry. Charles also served on the Van City Council.
Charles had many hobbies and activities that he enjoyed throughout his life. He and Phyllis travelled to all 50 states as well as Eastern and Western Europe, China, Australia, and New Zealand. He served as an assistant scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of America and backpacked through Philmont Scout Ranch (New Mexico) twice with his sons. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting, golf, and snow skiing. He loved woodworking, making furniture, and restoring antiques.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved sister, Sue McCaffree Passmore. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, their two sons and their wives, and grandchildren Addison McCaffree and Cole McCaffree of Prosper, Texas; Laura McCaffree and Carson McCaffree of Stonewall, Louisiana. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to: Van ISD Education Foundation, PO Box 697, Van, TX 75790.
Visitation will be at the Van ISD Auditorium at 1:00 pm on January 8, 2022 with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2:00 pm.