Charles Maxwell Jones
TYLER — Charles Maxwell Jones, passed away in Lindale, Texas, on August 29, 2021, at the age of 93. Maxwell was born to Lottie Mae Richardson and Clarence Leslie Jones on July 20, 1928, at home in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
He graduated from Arp High School in 1946, and then joined the US Navy. Seaman First Class Jones served on the USS Rogers, USS Osborn, and USS Agerholm as a gunner.
After his service, he went to mechanic school and worked 36 years to retirement in Tyler, Texas, for the Oldsmobile dealership.
During his years of retirement, Maxwell enjoyed working on the farm in Arp and tending to all his chickens. He enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He had a green thumb and many beautiful plants to show for it.
Maxwell is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Edna Larson; and his stepfather, Ed Flory. He is survived by his sons, Mike Jones and wife Janice Ozment Jones of McKinney, TX and David and Denys Jones of Hideaway, TX. He is survived by four grandchildren. Christopher and Maggie Jones with children, Zachary and Nicholas of Bedford, TX. Laura and Jamie Ridgle with children, Paxton and Lexi of Rowlett, TX. Toni and Scott Elgin with children, Ethan, Knox and Klaire of Celina, TX. Jodi and Ryan Larson with children, Ryder and Jameson of McKinney, TX. He is survived by his sister, Fay Neuser and her children, Gloria, Steve and Randy of Midland, TX, as well as many other cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. Neighbors, Brandon Ford and family, Terri Harvey and John Pierson and good friend Robert Dews. Life long companion Pat Schmidt.
Special thanks to the wonderful community of Club Lake Estates for helping to keep an eye on Maxwell these past few years and just being great neighbors. Thank you to Lindale Healthcare Center for going above and beyond in keeping Maxwell in comfort during his last days. Thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice for being there for him and us during his last moments. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral, Overton.