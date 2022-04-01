Charles M. & Geraldine Broadway
JACKSONVILLE — Funeral services for Charles M. and Geraldine Taylor Broadway of Jacksonville, are scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at First Methodist Church in Jacksonville Barbara Huggins will officiate. They will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Park in Jacksonville.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Charles was born on August 16, 1933, in Jacksonville and passed away on March 25, 2022 in Tyler. Charles graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1952, then graduated Tyler Commercial College with an Accounting Degree. He then went on and obtained a Graduate’s Degree from the Savings and Loan Institute. In 1954, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and served as a Sentry Dog Handler. In 1956, he joined Jacksonville Building and Loan which became Jacksonville Savings Bank where he retired as the President and CEO in 1996. Charles was a member of the Lions Club since 1957. He also served the Jacksonville Rodeo Association for over 50 years. He was the Director for ETMC Hospital as well as Travis Towers and a long time member of the First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ramey Broadway; parents, R.W. and Dona Belle Broadway; and siblings, William Broadway, Wynona Sowell, and Ramona McCauley.
Gerry was born on February 1, 1928, in Jacksonville to Hubert and Mamie Taylor and passed away on March 30, 2022 in Tyler. Gerry graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1945. For many years she worked for Jacksonville Building and Loan where she met and married her husband, Charles. She was also a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church. Upon marriage, she devoted her life to the care and support of her family and neighbors. She did so not out of any sense of obligation, but because of who she was. Her home was filled with warmth, kindness and hospitality. Gerry exemplified grace.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Charles Broadway and parents.
Left to cherish Charles and Gerry’s memory are their daughter, Lisa Finch and husband Whit of Royse City; and son, Mark Broadway and wife Deb of Springfield, Missouri. They are also survived by three grandsons: Joshua and wife Jessica Broadway, Casey and wife Marquita Broadway and Landry and wife Audrey Finch; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Gerry is also survived by her sister, Joann Gray Moore and niece, Elaine Skates of Jacksonville.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Broadway, Casey Broadway and Landry Finch. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Taylor, Kent Westbrook, Jimmy Dickson, John Barton, Godbey Acker, along with members of the 8125th Sentry Dog Detachment serving as honorary pallbearers for Charles.
Rather than customary condolences or flowers, memorials may be made to K9s for Warriors, Inc or First United Methodist Church, Jacksonville.
The family would also like to acknowledge Hospice of East Texas for their extraordinary care and support.