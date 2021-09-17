Charles Leman Hargrove
ATHENS — Charles Leman Hargrove, 86, of Athens, passed away September 14, 2021 following a recent heart surgery. If you would like to pay your respects to Leman, Hannigan Smith Funeral Home will be open Thursday, September 16, from 4-8 pm, for you to sign the family book. A private family funeral will be held at a later date officiated by Bro. Mike Dean with Interment at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Athens.
Leman was born November 12, 1934 in Roanoke,Texas, the son of Sam and Fannie Mae Hargrove. Leman and Evalena Crocker married young in May 1954 and have been in love for a lifetime. When you saw one, you saw the other. They were just about inseparable, enjoying life and each other to the fullest.
Fresh out of high school, he began painting houses and before long started dabbling in construction with a couple of spec homes. Soon, he was building homes all over town -- developing and building Dogwood Estates, LaGuna Vista and Southwood Subdivisions. As Hargrove Construction Company, Leman built the Cain Center, Athens City Hall, Heritage Square, TXU, Ochoas, numerous Jacksonville Savings and Loans, churches, schools, and gyms across East Texas. Leman was a business partner in many local businesses such as Redbird Construction, East Texas Insurance Agency, and Cardinal Concrete.
As a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church, it was only natural for Leman to serve on the building committee. His handprints are all over the church, literally. Whether painting, building a new fellowship hall, resurfacing the floor, or installing an elevator, his hands were in it. He loved the Lord, and he loved his church family.
Leman had many friends. He loved to fish, cook bar-b-que, quail hunt, tell stories, and drink coffee. His fish fries drew crowds and his briskets would make your mouth water!
People from around the community admired his green thumb and his bountiful garden. Leman grew vegetables just so he and Evalena could give them away. They provided tomatoes, squash, peas and more to church members, friends, and anyone who stopped by the garden.
An American patriot, Leman served his country and his community. He served in the U.S. Army Texas National Guard for 16 years and honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant in 1969. For many years, he served as a member of the Athens City Council.
Leman is survived by his wife of 67 years, Evalena, of Athens; daughters Kippi and husband Jeff Harraid of Athens and Chelli and husband Don Warren of Tyler; grandchildren Kent Harraid, Kammi Harraid, Ashley and husband John Feldman, and Courtney and husband Brian Slye; great-grandchildren Hayes, Emma, and Jo Feldman and Brayden, Charlie, Birdie, and Cooper Slye; sisters Janice Williams and Marie Richardson; numerous nieces and nephews; his two cats, Big and Little; and a host of lifelong friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother H.L. Williams, and sisters Grace Lambert, Pauline May, Inez Barfield, Louella Burnett, and Christine Cason.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church of Athens Building Fund, P.O. Box 1434, Athens, Texas 75751.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family.