Charles Lee Jett
FLINT — Services will be held at a later date for Charles Lee Jett, 94, of Flint under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mr. Jett passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Tyler.
He was born December 25, 1926, in Henderson to H.A. and Birdie Turner Jett. He worked as a brakeman on the railroad for 30 years. His favorite hobby was fishing.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Merrilee Lane Jett. He is survived by his loving family including his stepson, Stephen Lee Jett and wife Pam; and brother Edward Jett.
