Charles H. Wentworth III
TYLER — Charles H. Wentworth III passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. He was born in Leavenworth, Kansas on May 25, 1933, to Charles H. Jr. and Grace Wentworth. He was a graduate of Central High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 1951 and enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1953. Following his discharge from the Army in 1955, Charles attended Oklahoma A &M University, where he met his future bride, Jan Waggoner. In 1956 he transferred to the University of Oklahoma where he received a BS Degree in Civil Engineering and accepted a Commission in the U. S. Public Health Service. Following assignments in Wichita Falls and Dallas, Texas, Charles attended the University of North Carolina and received his Master’s Degree in Sanitary Engineering. While working at the Robert S. Kerr Research Laboratory in Ada, Oklahoma, he accepted an assignment with the U. S. Coast Guard as Base Health and Sanitation Officer on Governors Island, New York. Following this posting, he was transferred to U. S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. where he served as Chief Sanitary Engineer of the Eastern and Western Regions. Charles retired from the US Coast Guard in 1978 at the rank of Captain. He then moved his family to Tyler, where he had accepted a post with the Texas Department of Health Region 7. Subsequent assignments with the department culminated with his serving in the position of Regional Director of Environmental and Consumer Protection Public Health Region 7 until his retirement in 1994.
Charles was a member of Christ Episcopal Church where he was active in the Wednesday morning Men’s Bible Study and worked on Loaves and Fishes for several years. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Throughout his life, Charles was an avid golfer. A longtime member of Briarwood Golf Club and a Charter Member of the Cascades Golf Country Club of Tyler, he truly enjoyed his days on the course with his friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard and Larry Wentworth, and great-grandson Archer Irwin.
Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years Jan, son Charles H. Wentworth IV (Chuck) and Marilyn Nevels, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, daughters, Barbara Johnson and husband Chris, of Tyler, Karen Dean and husband Craig, of Chandler, Texas, Grandchildren Corin Wentworth, Erin Wentworth-Page, Brad Dean, Wes Dean, and wife Holly, Jamie Irwin and husband Bryan, Andee Moorman and husband Brock. Charles is further survived by nine Great Grandchildren: Ivy Page, Rowan Page, Vance Foly, Parker Dean, Lena Moorman, Cooper Moorman, Hunter Moorman, Banks Irwin, and Milly Irwin.
A Reception will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, in the Guild Hall at 10:00 am Tuesday, February 1, 2022, prior to a family graveside service at the Cathedral of the Pines on South Broadway, Tyler. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 118 S. Bois d’Arc, Tyler, Texas 75702.
