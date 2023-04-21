Charles H Clayton IV
GILMER — Charles “Chuck” H. Clayton, IV, age 77, of Gilmer passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Chuck was born on August 15, 1945, in Corpus Christi, TX to the late Charles H. Clayton III and Edna Lowry Clayton. Mr. Clayton attended Mary Carroll High School through the 11th grade and on his 17th birthday he joined the United States Navy and often said “Joining the Navy saved his life”. Upon completing Aviation Electronics School, he was stationed at NAHA Okinawa for 31 months. During this time Chuck flew all over the far east as a radio navigator as well as flying sea rescue off the coast of Vietnam. After his discharge from the Navy, he returned to Vietnam twice as a civilian field tech to pay for college. Upon his graduation from Stephen F. Austin State University, he moved to Tyler where he resided for 49 years. Chuck was a petroleum landman and the owner of CHC & Associates Inc. for 39 years. Upon his retirement in 2020, he and his wife, friend, and partner in life of 25 years Brenda moved to Gilmer. Mr. Clayton is survived by his wife, Brenda Clayton and their pet yorkie, Lexie, of Gilmer; brother Bob Clayton and wife Lindy of Rusk; sisters in law Carolyn and husband Eddie Stegall of Pritchett and Linda Childress of Big Sandy; Aunt Nettie Lambert of Gilmer; Uncle Bill McBee and wife Juanita of Ennis; Nephews Bart Clayton and wife Sarah Jo of Canton, Anthony Stegall and wife Vicki of Moore, OK, Stretch and wife Angie Childress of Big Sandy, Jamey and wife Kelly Childress of Big Sandy, Josh and wife Stephanie Childress of Gladewater and Shannon McBee and wife Lori of Arkansas; Nieces, Ashley Oliver and husband Todd of Rusk, Stacy Lambert Green of Gilmer and Pam and wife Deb McBee of Austin; Great-nieces and nephews, Taryn, Trayce, Ainsley, Clayton, Rumour, Sky, Alex, Hunter, Taylor, Jamie, Maci, Lainey, Kenlee, Bailey and Lilly; Great-great nieces and nephews, Blayze, Sasha, Konner, Reece, Case, Wyatt, Mercy, Ezra and Harper Jane as well as many other extended family members. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Lowery, Vernon Emken, Doug Jackson, and Tut Craig. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister-in-law, Carlene Clayton, and brother-in-law James Childress. A memorial graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Rusk with Mr. Bart Clayton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA of East Texas, PO Box 132899 Tyler, TX 75713 or by visiting spcaeasttx.com.