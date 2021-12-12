Charles Ernest Baker
TYLER — Charles (Charley) Ernest Baker, 80 passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Tyler. He was born December 18, 1940 in Tyler, Texas to Charley Ernest and Ruby Brannon Baker.
Charles was a 1959 graduate of John Tyler High School. After graduation, he moved to Dallas to attend Dallas Technical Institute and worked for Decibel Products. He returned to Tyler and was employed at Western Foundry and then Kelly Springfield Tire Company, where he spent 33 years as an electrical and electronic technician.
Charles’ many interests included cars and racing. He loved all animals, especially dogs, and could hand feed all of the squirrels in his backyard. He served as a Reserve Deputy under Sheriff J.B. Smith from 1981 to 1988. He had a life-long love of aviation and was a founding member of the Tyler Modelers Club. He was also a licensed private pilot. After he retired, he became an RVer. He loved traveling, meeting people and seeing America.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Brannon Baker, his father Charley Ernest Baker, stepmother Lela Hollis Baker. He is survived by his loving family including daughter, Chasha Baker Traylor and husband Gary, grandson, Wesley Traylor; son, Lt. Col. Chad Alan Baker, USAF, Retired and wife Gina; grandsons, Chase, Chandler and Jared Baker; sister, Anna R. Baker; cousins, Janet Paine and Helen Wall.
Charles was a loyal and attentive brother and father. He was always willing to work on a project and help someone. He was blessed with knowing how to fix pretty much anything. He will be greatly missed and we look forward to when we will all be together again.
The family would like to thank Amy Ramirez and all of the kind and loving caregivers at Prestige Estates Memory Care and Choice Hospice.
If desired, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County (www.alzalliance.org) 211 Winchester Dr., Tyler, TX 75701, Pets Fur People (www.petsfurpeople.org) 1823 CR 386, Tyler, TX 75708 or a charity of your choice.