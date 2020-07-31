Charles Edwin Higginbotham

Mr. Higginbotham passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Driftwood, Texas after a lengthy illness. He was born October 4, 1928 in Tyler to Robert and Dovia Higginbotham.
Charles came from a large, unique, loving family with 6 sisters and 5 brothers. Charles was a member of Noonday Baptist Church. He owned and operated Higginbotham Engine Service for over 30 years. Charles was also a member of the Tyler Model A Club owning 3 original Ford Model A’s.
Charles was preceded in death by his two sons, Charles Higginbotham Jr. and Mark Stephen Higginbotham, along with five of his six sisters and four of his five brothers.
Charles is survived by his grade school sweetheart, Patsy Ann Higginbotham; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Currey; grandson, Mark Higginbotham; two great-grandchildren, Brad Higginbotham and Anna Higginbotham; three great-great-granddaughters; his sister, Lillian Meriwether of Irving; his brother, Vernon Higginbotham of Shreveport; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Nolan Higginbotham Jr., Michael Higginbotham, Roland Higginbotham Jr., Kenneth Higginbotham, Tim Ward, Randy Ward, and Ignacio Galaz.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.