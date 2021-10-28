Charles Edgar Hamilton
TYLER — Services for Charles Edgar Hamilton, 76, of Tyler, formally of Troup, will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Pinecrest Cemetery in Troup with Dr. David O. Dykes officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Hamilton passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Tyler. He was born January 19, 1945 in Troup to Forest E. Hamilton and Vivian Tennison Hamilton.
Charles was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. He graduated from Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma. Charles was retired from Harley’s and worked at Penick & Chance as many knew him from both places.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian Tennison Hamilton and Forest E. Hamilton and first wife, Jan Hamilton. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Sandra Brazil Hamilton; daughters, Gretchen Wakefield, Shelley Horst, Jamie Zirbser (Jeff); son, Trey Brazil (Bliss); sisters, LaVerne Martin (Wayne) and Murel McElroy (Roger); brother, Ray Hamilton (Marci); 9 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Trey Brazil, Austin Horst, Jaelon Wakefield, Steve Martin, Blake McElroy, Braden Horst, Clay Cannon and Jeff Zirbser.
Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to funeral service.
If desired, memorials may be made to NAMI Tyler, 200 E. Amherst Dr., Tyler, TX 75701, Hand Up Network, 200 N. Beckham Ave., Tyler, TX 75702 or CampV, 3212 W. Front St., Tyler, TX 75702.