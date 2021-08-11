Charles E. Sherrill, Jr.
AUSTIN — Charles E. Sherrill, Jr., a highly respected trial Judge who served the State of Texas for over 50 years, died at the age of 94 on August 3, 2021 in Austin, Texas. He was a man of faith, a true gentleman and a beloved father who lived his life well. Charles served in the USA Naval Intelligence in WW ll. He graduated from Texas Tech University in 1948 and he received his law degree in 1951 from the University of Texas. While in private practice in West Texas, Governor John Connally appointed him Judge of the 112th District and later served as a Senior Judge.
He is proceeded in death by his wife Jean Fay Sherrill. He is survived by his three daughters: Sheri Ann Eppenauer, married to A. R. Eppenauer lll of Marfa and Fort Davis, Charlsa Loftis married to Lee Loftis of Austin, and Sandra Suzette Sherrill of Kerrville, and four grandchildren and their spouses: Dolly Eppenauer of Marfa, Lee Michael Loftis and wife, Megan Yoder Loftis of Fort Worth, Carrie Loftis Shannon and husband, Hudnall Shannon of Austin and Jon Patton Hook of California and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held, Friday, August 13, 2021 at 1 pm at St. Peters Episcopal Church in Kerrville, Texas with Rev. Bert Baetz officiating.
Donations in honor of Charles May be made to the St. Peter’s Church in Kerrville or Bloys Camp Meeting Association P.O. Box 34, Valentine, TX 79854
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas - (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.