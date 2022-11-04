Charles David King

Charlie was born in Linden, Texas on November 29, 1945 to Woodrow Taylor and Ruth Lorene Fincher King.
He worked at Tyler Pipe and retired after many years of service. Charlie was a Baptist and was a devoted and loving family man.
Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Willingham.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 57 years, Carolyn Sue “Susie” King; grandson, David (Dabo) Hedrick; adopted grandchildren, Tra Miller, Keiler Miller, Shayla McDonald and Ben Hedrick; brothers, William King, Dub King, Reno King and Gene King; sister, Ruth Brown and special cousins, Roy James Green, Dennis Green and Cheramie Surls.
Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Burnet, Randy Brown, Ben Willerson, Ricky Wood, Rusty Kea, and Shayne Surls.