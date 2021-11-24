Charles Daniel Reasonover
TYLER — Charles Daniel Reasonover of Tyler, age 72 went to meet the Lord on November 4, 2021, at his home. He was born in Tyler on March 5, 1949, to Charles Hayne Reasonover and Janine Daniel Reasonover.
Charles, or “Danny” as he was known by friends, graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, attend Tyler Junior College, and completed his civil engineering degree from Texas A&M University. Charles, a professional engineer worked for the Texas Department of Highways, and other private companies. Charles loved playing golf, fishing, and spending time with friends and family.
Charles is preceded in death by his father, Charles Haynie Reasonover, and his brother Roy Layton Reasonover. He is survived by his mother, Janine Reasonover; sons, Ty, Eric, and Trent; and grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be announced at a later date.