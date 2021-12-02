Charles Crawford Jamison
CARROLLTON — Charles (Chuck) Crawford Jamison passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on November 11, 2021, following a lengthy illness. Born in Denison, Texas, February of 1951 to Evelyn Crawford Jamison and Charles Varley Jamison, Chuck is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Craig Jamison; daughters Emily Guthrie, and Elizabeth Schlener and husband Ben, sons Reverend Adam Jamison and wife Rachel, and Will Jamison. He is also survived by grandchildren Madison, Zoe Grace, Quillin, Ethan, Grayson and Holden, and sister Beverly Jamison Barron. Chuck was a businessman as well as a man of great faith. He started his own medical supply company, Taylor Medical, that he eventually sold. In addition, Chuck was the executive pastor of churches in both Texas and California. During these years, he also founded the non-profit organization, Hope Ignited, and established lasting ministries in both Guatemala and Conakry, Guinea. He was a faithful servant who loved his family and people fiercely and never failed to walk in obedience. “His master said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant’ You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Enter into the joy of your Master.” Matthew 25:21 English Standard Version A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, December 4th at 2pm at Grace Community Church on University Blvd. Tyler, Texas. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations in remembrance may be made to Hope Ignited at www.hopeignited.org