Charles Clifford Bowker
TYLER — Charles Clifford Bowker, 89, of Tyler, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Mr. Bowker was born
July 27, 1932, in Shreveport, Louisiana and was the son of Thomas Roby (Bob) and Cora Edna (Sue) Bowker.
Mr. Bowker was a member of Pleasant Retreat Methodist Church where he taught an adult Sunday School class for over 40 years. During his retirement years, he was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church of Tyler. He had an esteemed career spanning over thirty years in television broadcasting and journalism. He started his career with Buford Television at KLTV-TV in Tyler and retired from Buford Television as President and Chief Operating Officer.
Mr. Bowker was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Charles Clifford Bowker, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Martha Elynor Bowker, Tyler; three sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Sandy Bowker, Mineola, Kevin and Lindi Bowker, Sanger, and Kyle Bowker, Grapevine; four grandchildren, Mandy Moore, Van, Russell Bowker, Lindale, Kelby Bowker, Lewisville, Ryan Bowker, Baton Rouge, LA; and six great-grandchildren, Blakeny Moore, Canon Moore, Beckham Bowker, Kinsler Bowker, McClain Bowker, and Merritt Bowker.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private memorial service for the immediate family will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Pleasant Retreat Methodist Church or Chandler United Methodist Church.