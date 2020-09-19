Charles “Chuck” Kutz

Charles Mienrad Kutz was born March 20, 1957 in Carrington, ND. He grew up in Sykeston, ND and graduated from the Wahpeton School of Science, in Wahpeton, ND focusing on mechanics. He had been a resident of Tyler since 2004, formerly living in Charlotte, NC where he worked as a diesel mechanic for a MAC truck dealer. After moving to Tyler, he worked in the car port installation business and later owned Homeland Outdoor Products for some years before he retired. He loved fishing and hunting, subsequently planning to spend many hours doing just that. He was an avid gun collector. He also loved refurbishing antique cars, trucks, and other vehicles. He enjoyed owning and operating newer models, including motorcycles.
He passed away at the age of 63 on September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Mienrad J. Kutz; mother, Leona (Lonski) Kutz; and brother, Michael James Kutz.
Survivors include his son, Jeremy Kutz; three sisters, Jerlynn Free of Oregon, Barbara Williams of Arkansas, and Charlene Hamami (Mohammed) of New Jersey; three brothers, John Kutz (Pamela) of North Dakota, Robert Kutz (Dayle) of California, and Martin Kutz (Ann) of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his dearest friend, Vicky Sklavenitis.