Charles “Charlie” Wayne Green
TYLER — Charles Wayne Green (Charlie), age 79, was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Charlie was born to C.A. and Isabell Green on March 27, 1941 in Mineola, Texas. He graduated from Mineola High School in 1959. This is where he developed his love for baseball (his beloved L.A. Dodgers). He attended North Texas State University for 2 years. Charlie met the love of his life, Brenda Lee, in 1960 at the local Dairy Bar in Mineola. They married 2 years later on August 4, 1962 and went on to have 3 beautiful daughters, Shelba, Sharon and Shanon. They celebrated 58 years of love and happiness together. In July 1968, they moved to Tyler, Texas where he worked for G.E./Trane for 35 years. In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband and father, Charlie, faithfully served his church in numerous volunteer roles at Green Acres Baptist Church. He was a Deacon, Youth Sunday School Teacher, R.A. Leader, Money Counter, stuffed the weekly church bulletins and involved with many mission trips over the years. He also served with the Gideons which held a special place in his heart to share the Gospel. Throughout his entire life he held an unwavering faith, in God, which he shared with those who he came in contact with. He never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face and a song in his heart which is contributed to his passion for southern gospel music. He was an avid L.A. Lakers and Cowboys Fan. Every Sunday night, Charles would watch the game, read the paper and eat popcorn. In addition to his family, Charlie’s love of friends was larger than life. He loved fiercely, loved well, and loved BIG! He was grateful to have so many friends, and felt fortunate to be loved by so many. He had the ability to connect with all age groups. He was truly a legend in his own time and a hero to many. Everyone knew that they could count on him to do whatever could possibly be needed and blessed many people with silent acts of kindness. We thank God for our time together and for all the life lessons that he taught by his steadfast example of faith, strength, courage, support and love. Charlie joins his parents, C.A. and Isabell Green and his brother, Bobby Joe Green in Heaven. He is survived by his precious bride, Brenda Lee, his brother David Ray Green, his children, Shelba Ann (Tony) Loudamy, Sharon Lee (Don) House, Shanon Lyn Calhoun and his 2 grandsons, Christopher and Jonathan House. Above all the names he was called, the one he loved and cherished the most was being called Pop. Charlie loved scripture and shared the plan of salvation every chance he got by putting the scripture reference 2 Chronicles 7:14 on every check he endorsed. One of his favorite verses was Romans 1:16. The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 131993, Tyler, Texas 75713-1993.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Lindale man charged with capital murder for death of his girlfriend, other man
-
Patrick Mahomes named Sportsperson of the Year by SI
-
Dr. Stanton Pyburn Champion
-
Offensive Player of the Week: Lindale's Jordan Jenkins
-
Snow Cones and Hugs: Army father reunites with 7-year-old son at Andy Woods Elementary