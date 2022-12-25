Charles “Charlie” Sanders
TYLER — A celebration of life for Mr. Charles E. Sanders, 76, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at New Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Lawrence E. Brown serving as eulogist. Interment will follow at a later date in DFW National Cemetery under direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Sanders was born January 9th, 1946 in Smith County and transitioned peacefully at his home on December 14th, 2022.