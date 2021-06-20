Charles “Charley” Donald Hayden
TYLER — Funeral services for Charles “Charley” Hayden, 81, of Tyler, TX, are scheduled for 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point. Burial will follow at White Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.
Charles Donald Hayden or “Charley” as many of his friends called him passed away peacefully after a short illness on June 12, 2021, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. He born on October 27, 1939 in Grand Saline, Texas, but grew up and attended school in Wills Point, Texas, graduating in 1957. He distinguished himself there in the band and playing in a specialized group called the Seven Saints Plus 2. This group played lively Dixieland and New Orleans music dressed in costumes of that era. The group played at school assemblies and programs.
Charles then attended Stephen F. Austin State University for two years before deciding to see more of the world. He moved to Los Angeles, California, and was really enjoying the golden state when he was inducted into the United States Army in the Vietnam War era. He was honorably discharged in 1965 and returned to East Texas to finish his college education. He graduated from East Texas State University of Commerce in 1970 with both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Charles then began teaching at Tyler Junior College and was selected to establish a Veterans Affairs Program to assist veterans returning from war seeking college and utilizing their veterans’ education benefits. After establishing the program, Charles moved on to Dallas seeking entrepreneur and business opportunities there for several years.
Finally, Charles found his career calling with the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston earning several distinguished awards for his work at the University as the administrative assistant to the Dean of School of Applied Sciences. While there he assisted in writing and editing several physical therapy textbooks. At retirement, the dean praised Charley in writing, “In all my years as an academic administrator, I have not had the privilege of working with someone who is more diligent and dependable and who takes such pride in the accuracy in his work.”
After retirement in 2004, Charles moved to Tyler to be closer to family. He is survived by brother Thomas Gerald Hayden and wife Kaye, nephews Steve Doering and wife Leslie, Karl Doering, and Jeffrey Hayden; nieces Laura Hodge and husband Greg, Ashley Layne and husband Jason; great nephews Blake Hayden, Davis and Drew Hodge, Mason Doering, and Hudson Layne; and great nieces Hannah Doering and Faith Hayden.
He was preceded in death by parents Gordon and Mary Delilah Hayden, sister Bobbie Nell Doering and husband Bob, a great nephew Luke Hayden, and his beloved dog and companion Becker.
Charles exhibited his exuberance for life each and every day, an infectious trait that he passed on to every person he touched. He deeply loved his family, his work, and his walk with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.