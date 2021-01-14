Charles “Bob” Robert Scarborough, Sr.
GILMER — Services for Bob Scarborough, 89 years old, of Tyler, TX, will be held on January 15, 2021, at 2:00PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Dr. John A. (Von) Dawson officiating.
Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Bob Scarborough passed away on Jan. 11, 2021 in Tyler, Tx.
Bob Scarborough was born November 16, 1931 in Shawnee Prairie, Texas to Ben and Alma Scarborough.
Bob was married to Betty Scarborough for 55 years. They resided in Tyler, TX most of their married years. Bob worked as a school teacher at John Tyler High School, local lumber yards, and then enjoyed years of retirement as a home remodeler. He enjoyed spending time with family and referred to by all as “Uncle Bob.”
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Alma Scarborough, wife Betty Scarborough, brother Avery Scarborough, and sister, Jo Primrose.
Bob Scarborough is survived by sisters Shirley Stewart, and Faye and Jerry Bledsoe; children, Gary and Jo Maclin, Donna Vinson, Cindy Maribito, Martha Scarborough, Pete and Danna Scarborough, and Shana and TJ Martin; grandchildren, Amber and Jody Nichols, Ryan and Kaylee Hutton, Chad Dykes, Crystal Sullivan, and Jordyn Scarborough, Amanda and Gary Straight, Paul Daniel Shirk ; and great grand-children, Callen and Elizabeth Gray Nichols, Shanlee, Kambryn, and Mavvis Hutton, Ian Sullivan, Brittany, Brent and Grayson,
Pallbearers will be Brent Primrose, Gary Stewart, Jacob Martin, Mike Stewart, Jim McCain, Bert McCain.
Honorary pallbearers will be Buster Scates, Jacob Martin, and Mitch Long.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Awareness Alliance, 211 Winchester Drive, Tyler, Tx 75701 or the American Cancer Society,1301 S. Broadway, Tyler, Tx 75701.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
