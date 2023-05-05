Charles Alton Sowders
TROUP — Charles Alton Sowders
Born July 19, 1935, in Goldthwaite, Texas
Died May 3, 2023, in Troup, Texas (Concord)
Age 87
A memorial service will be held at Martin’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene in Troup (Concord), Texas on Saturday, May 6th at 2:00 pm.
Charles was preceded in death by his son, Gary Sowders.
Mr. Sowders is survived by his wife, Pat Sowders of 66 years. His son Chuck Sowders and wife Julie, Daughter-in-Law Andrea Cox Sowders Dunnahoe and husband John. Granddaughters Shauna Stewart and husband Chris, Samantha Jones and husband Seth, Thomas Sowders, Lee Sowders, Phillip Sowders, and Mark Sowders. Great-Grandchildren Mykela Stewart, Parker Jones, Micah Stewart, and Sadie Stewart.
Charles was a resident of Concord for 57 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Troup, where he also served as a men’s Sunday school teacher and a deacon for many years. He was a graduate of Sul Ross State University and received his master’s degree from University of Texas at Tyler, formerly Texas Eastern University. He was a veteran the United States Army. Early in his career he was a printed circuit designer at Texas Instruments but retired as professor at Tyler Junior College teaching drafting and photography. He was a Carlisle ISD school board member for 9 years. He owned a photography studio in Tyler and owned C & G plant farm in Concord with his son, Gary.
Charles’s favorite pastime was fishing. Other hobbies included woodworking and designing and building numerous homes in the area.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Troup Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.