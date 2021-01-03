Charles Allen Sides
CANTON — Charles Allen Sides, 80, of Canton, TX went home to be with his precious Savior on Sunday morning, December 27, 2020, after a short battle with COVID.
He was born June 15, 1940 in Martins Mill, TX to Elly Roy and Clota Stillwell Sides.
There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Holly Springs Cemetery, Martins Mill, TX, under direction of Eubank Funeral Home.
Allen was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church in Canton. He loved his Lord with all his heart, always willing to help someone and ask them if they knew Jesus. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. A highlight of his life was when they could all come home for a while.
He graduated from Martins Mill High School in 1958, the last year for the High School. He served as a Martins Mill Trustee for 16 years. He was on the Board to see the rebirth of the high school in 1974.
He continued to have a great love for Martins Mill, the people, the store, the school and the basketball teams. Loved drinking coffee with his friends at the Martins Mill Store until March when COVID came. Always looking forward to the next basketball game and thought Martins Mill was the only place to play basketball.
He was a dairy farmer for 33 years and a hay farmer for 45 years. He was a founding member of South Van Zandt Volunteer Fire Department. He served on the Van Zandt County Appraisal Board of Directors. Allen was awarded the FHA Farm Family of the Year in 1972. He was the Van Zandt County Outstanding Hay Producer for 1982 and Van Zandt County Outstanding Dairy in 1984.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elly Roy and Clota Sides, sisters: Emma Francis McKinney and Clota Jalene Johnson, and brother Elijah Roy Sides.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Sides; precious daughter, Lisa and Terry Ogletree of Broken Arrow, OK; precious son, Brad and Hailey Sides of Broken Arrow, OK; seven wonderful grandchildren: Emily and Ryan Geyer of Southlake, TX, Eric and Sarah Stafford of Eustace, TX, Ethan Stafford of Broken Arrow, OK, Alivia and Allie Sides of Broken Arrow, OK, Amanda Ogletree of Durant, OK, PVT Brian Ogletree of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA; five wonderful great-grandchildren: Maddox, EmmaClaire and Oliver Geyer of Southlake, TX, Jacob and Chance Stafford of Eustace, TX.
Honorary pallbearers are: Jerry Don Daniel, Tony Etheridge, Gary Hunter, David Jenkins, Paul Mayer, Jack Mewbourn and Paul Weatherford.
