Chad Hanson
TYLER — Stephan Chadwick Hanson was born November 24, 1970 in Gladewater, Texas. He was a resident of Tyler, and worked as a welder. He was a Baptist by faith, and loved his music, his art, and carpentry along with his two daughters.
Chad passed away at the age of 50 on July 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Jean Mathews, and his father, William Elvis McCoy.
Survivors include his two daughters, Jessica Dawn Strength and Felicia Yvonne Cardoso; siblings, Brandy Ray McCoy and Derick McCoy; and one grandson due in January, Wylder Dewayne Cash.