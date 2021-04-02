Cecil Edward Padgett
CHANDLER — Cecil Padgett, 82, of Chandler, passed away March 30, 2021 in Tyler.
Cecil Edward Padgett was born November 21, 1938 in Forest City, North Carolina, the son of Floyd Padgett and Bertha Mae (Belk) Ferguson. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy after serving during the 1950’s. Cecil was a brick mason by trade and has owned and operated Padgett Masonry since 1968. During his free time, he enjoyed antique cars, guns and coin collecting. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry William Padgett.
Survivors include wife of 25 years, Cindy Padgett of Chandler; sons, Ronald Padgett and wife Linda of Chandler, Randall Padgett and wife Brenda of Chandler; stepdaughters, Linda Turner and husband Kyle of Decatur, Cheryl Alley and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Mr. Padgett will be laid to rest during a private memorial service in Colorado at a later date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
