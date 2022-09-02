Cecil Davis Pond
TROUP — Cecil Davis Pond of Troup, Texas was born on July 10, 1934, in Concord, Texas and died peacefully in Tyler, Texas on August 30, 2022, full of years at the age of 88.
Cecil was faithfully devoted to his loving wife of 66 years, Paula Jowell Pond. God richly blessed Cecil with his children Jana Pond, Alan Pond and wife Lolly; grandchildren Margaret Pond Laden and husband Collin; Daniel Pond and wife Ashley; three great-granddaughters Emersyn and Adelaide Laden and Hannah Pond; foster daughter Mary Carroll Benson and granddaughter Caroline Benson; his brother Chester Pond and wife Rhonda; brother-in-law Odis Marsh as well as numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Cecil is preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Lela Pond, in-laws Elvis Richard and Eddie Mae Jowell, sister Frankie Pond Marsh, brothers Grady and Marion Lee Pond, and son-in-law, Kyle Benson.
Cecil had an accomplished career in commercial construction specializing in schools, churches and retail facilities. He generously invested his time and talents, serving on the board at Jacksonville College, The Cherokee County Appraisal District and as a commissioner on the Cherokee County Soil and Water Conservation District. Cecil was a 32nd degree Mason and received his 60-year service award in 2019. In 1971 Cecil was inducted into the Shriners Sharon Temple. Cecil served as an active, dedicated member of The First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, where he was instrumental in the construction of the current church building. A highlight of and testimony to Cecil’s journey of Christian faith was serving alongside his family on multiple mission trips to Mexico and Honduras, an abiding reflection of Cecil’s love for God and love for his neighbors both near and far.
Cecil was passionate about his horses and the outdoors. He loved riding with his children and grandchildren. He will long be remembered and revered for his wit, kindness and generosity. The twinkle in his eyes and warmth of his spirit will echo far beyond his departure from this earthly life.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 2 at 1pm at The First Baptist Church of Jacksonville with a funeral service celebrating his life and legacy at 2pm. Cecil’s burial will take place immediately afterwards at Resthaven Cemetery. The family requests those who wish to tangibly express sympathy to consider donating in his memory to Camp Sweeney (Southwestern Diabetic Foundation), P.O. Box 918, Gainesville, Texas 76241 or The First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, 210 Philip, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.