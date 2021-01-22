Cdr. Aaron W.S. “Sam” Snyder
TYLER — A graveside service for Cdr. Aaron W.S. Snyder, 88, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the pavilion at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler with Dr. Philip Attebery officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Cdr. Snyder passed away at 9:25 a.m., Monday, January 18, 2021 in Tyler. Cdr. Snyder was born in Hutchison, KS on February 3, 1932. The son of Arthur H. Snyder and Ruth S. Wilinsky.
Cdr. Snyder was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Snyder; brother, Jim B. Snyder; and son, Max Snyder. In addition, Cdr. Snyder was preceded in death by Dr. Ann M. Snyder, his loving, beautiful wife of 45 years on December 26, 2017.
Cdr. Snyder graduated from Wichita University with a combined major of Chemistry and Physics with a B.S. in Physical Science Engineering. While attending Wichita University, he worked the second shift at Beechcraft Aircraft Company as a licensed sheet metal smith.
Upon graduation, he entered the US Navy as an officer and attended flight training and was designated as a Navy Carrier Pilot. He retired in 1972 as a Commander in the U.S. Navy. He was a combat Veteran of the Vietnam War where he did exchange duty with the U.S. Army. He received the Bronze Star with Combat V, two Navy Commendation medals with Combat V., three air medals, and a Combat Action RIBON. He was a graduate of Navy Post Grad School in Monterey, CA. He completed his career as the Commanding Officer of EPDOPAC.
