Cayloma Rhea Goolsby
TYLER — Cayloma R. Goolsby, 92 of Dallas, TX went to her heavenly home on June 22, 2021. Cay as she was known to her friends and family, was born on April 14th, 1929 in Norfolk, VA to Chief Petty Officer Waid and Lois Bellamy Goolsby. She spent her childhood in Wichita Falls and the West Texas towns of Quanah and Medicine Mound. She moved to Dallas in 1941 with her mom and brother (Waid) and attended J.L. Long Jr. High and Woodrow Wilson High School. She graduated from Baylor University in 1949 with a degree in Physical Education. While teaching P.E. and 4th grade at John J. Pershing Elementary School, she obtained a Masters in Physical Education from Baylor in 1952 and she went on to teach for 38 years in DISD. She impacted many young adults’ education with her passion for her talented and gifted students at Spence Middle School.
After retiring she spent time working at Preston Road Drug Store and went on mission trips to Canada, Thailand and Costa Rica. Cay then moved to Tyler, TX and spent time teaching water aerobics at her retirement community. She was a member of Gaston Ave., and Gaston Oaks Baptist Church and Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. She loved her church community and teaching Bible scripture to her Sunday School class. She moved back to Dallas in 2018 where she remained until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her brother Waid in 1988 and is survived by her niece Linda Vrecenar, nephew William Goolsby, and seven great nieces and nephews. She will be buried in Quanah, TX next to her parents and other family members.