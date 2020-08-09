Catlin James Caywood
TOOL — Catlin James Caywood, passed away at his home on July 31, 2020.
He entered this world on April 12, 1994 in Quito, Ecuador, born to James and Karina.
The family moved to Venezuela when Cat was a young boy and then to Trinidad, Texas in the 4th grade. Cat graduated from Malakoff High School in 2012. Cat was a deep thinker and had a big heart. His friends would say he was a humble and giving person.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose Xavier Carrillo, grandmother, Allene Kuhn, grandfather, Charles Kuhn.
He is survived by his mother, Karina and husband Bowen Hardy, father, James Michael and wife Maria Fernanda Caywood, brother, John Michael Caywood, sister Molly Margaret Caywood, grandmother, Sara Plaza, aunt, MariaSol Carrillo Plaza, uncle, Giovanni Carrillo Plaza, cousin, Andres Carillo Carrion.
A casual memorial service will be held 3pm Tuesday August 11th, at Life Point Fellowship Church, 13973 Hwy 64, Tyler, Texas 75704. Because of current health conditions the service can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/CatCelebration-English and https://bit.ly/CatCelebration-Spanish.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.