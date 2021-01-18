Cathy Sue Stowers

Cathy was an Army Veteran. She loved to crochet in her earlier years. She loved her family with all her heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Carl Stowers, and brothers, Michael Allen Johnston, and Paul Franklin Johnston.
She is survived by her son, Darrell Calvin of Arkansas City, Kansas, stepson, Kyle Stowers and wife Amanda of Arp, TX; brother, Robert Johnston of St. Genevieve, MO, sisters, Edna Johnston of St. Louis, MO, Anita Fisher of Clarksville, TN and Lois Hayden and husband Jimmie of Drummonds, TN; 2 grandchildren, Madison Stowers and Sophie Stowers.
A combined Memorial service for Cathy Johnston Stowers and her brother, Paul Franklin Johnston will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel, Troup.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
